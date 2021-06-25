State Highway 2 closure for construction of second Bay Link bridge

Motorists are advised to be aware of closures on State Highway 2 next weekend. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are advised to be aware of closures on State Highway 2 next weekend. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 2 will be closed between the Bayfair roundabout and Te Maunga intersection during the first weekend of July.

The closure will enable the construction of the second of Bay Link's three bridges.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said the closure was "critical" given the equipment required to install 10 concrete beams - the main structural element of the new SH2 bridge - across the Te Maunga intersection.

"This is a significant closure that will impact people's weekend travel," she said.

"A 350-tonne crane is required to install the new bridge beams. Work will take place during day and night shifts to minimise the duration of the closure."

Located at Te Maunga intersection, the new bridge will span SH2.

For the bridge to be constructed, SH2 between Bayfair roundabout and Te Maunga intersection is anticipated to close from about 10pm on July 2 to 5am on July 5.

During the closure, 10 reinforced concrete beams (26m long and weighing 47 tonne) will be placed across SH2 near Te Maunga intersection by a crane positioned in the middle of the state highway.

"As delays are anticipated, we recommend people plan their travel outside of this closure where possible, use alternative routes and allow extra time for travel," Wilton said.

A signposted detour is available via Girven Rd, Maranui St, Sandhurst Drive, and the Sandhurst Drive/Mangatawa Interchange.

Wilton said it was great to see so much progress on the project.

"Following construction of the bridge spanning the East Coast Main Trunk railway line in February, this is the second bridge to go up in a matter of months."

The interchange bridge at Te Maunga is expected to open next summer under temporary traffic management.

"Once operational, Te Maunga interchange bridge will carry all State Highway 29A traffic to and from the SH2 interchange, removing the need for motorists to cross the railway line and allowing traffic to flow more freely onto the Tauranga Eastern Link.

"Upon project completion, the finished interchange bridge will transform the intersection and improve safety."

Motorists are advised to be aware of closures on State Highway 2 next weekend. Photo / Supplied

Following the placement of the beams, further work is required to complete the bridge deck and barriers along the edges.

After the bridge deck is poured a settlement period will begin, this allows the earth to settle once loads are applied to the ground below. This area will lay dormant until the majority of expected settlement has occurred, a process which is anticipated to take about three months.

If this work is impacted by weather or other unforeseen issues, it will be carried out on the next available weekend.

Waka Kotahi thanked motorists, local residents, and businesses for their patience during the closure.

"We would also like to acknowledge Baypark Events Venue and Tauranga Airport for their work to accommodate this closure around major events and airspace considerations."

For more information, visit the 'State Highway 2 closure' tab on the Baypark to Bayfair Link project page on our website: nzta.govt.nz/projects/baypark-to-bayfair-link/