Eight-time Commonwealth Games medallist Joelle King has withdrawn from The Barfoot and Thompson Women’s New Zealand Open, due to injury.

The NZ Open is one of three separate championships to be hosted in Tauranga as part of the 2023 NZ Festival of Squash, beginning on December 5 with more than 400 athletes from 30 nations competing.

The event is expected to attract thousands of spectators and TV audiences across the globe and deliver more than $1.4 million in gross economic benefits to the region.

King, who won the NZ Open in 2022, has been struggling with a back injury for the last six weeks.

In a statement released this afternoon, she said she needs more time to recover.

“I’m absolutely gutted, the NZ Open is one of the highlights of my year,” King said.

“I really wanted to be able to play in front of this home crowd but unfortunately my body just isn’t up to it right now.”

King said she would still attend the event, cheering on her teammates and friends, and potentially doing some guest commentary.

“The whole festival of squash is such a great event, so I’ll be spending as much time as possible down at the courts,” she said.

“I do really wish I was playing but it will be nice to watch and just be able to soak up what’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Last year’s Festival of Squash attracted 1254 visitors, including 92 international guests, and generated $621,450 worth of visitor experience in the region.