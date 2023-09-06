Abby Devoy, 12, and Dame Susan Devoy. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

“Good luck, Abby,” says Dame Susan Devoy.

The former world champion was a dominant force on squash courts around the world, but today the Dame is just a supporter. She looks on proudly as her great-niece steps into an arena she knows so well.

Dame Devoy has walked to the squash court from her Mount Maunganui home just in time to watch Abby Devoy, 12, warming up on the courts. She is a familiar face at the squash courts, as some of the parents, organisers, and young athletes greet her as she arrives.

Abby says it is a “bit nerve-racking” having her great aunt at her game, but she is used to it by now.

She has taken on one or two tips from the Dame, and hopes to one day play squash as a professional too.

“That is my 10-year goal.”

The Otumoetai Intermediate pupil said she had been playing squash for more than a year and enjoyed being able to meet new people through the sport.

“It has taught me a lot,” she said. “It has taught me that when you are playing somebody [who has a skill level] higher than you, you can learn from them.”

Devoy said it was “pretty cool” to be able to support her great-niece at the Aims Games.

“The Aims Games [are] very special to me.”

“I have watched my boys battle it out here,” she said. “My son ran in the very first cross-country.”

Devoy was chief executive of Sport Bay of Plenty when the Aims Games began and had been involved in the tournament’s beginnings.

She said it was hard to believe how much the games had grown.

“It is quite mind-boggling when you look at it. Long may it last.”

Living in Mount Maunganui, the Dame said it was neat to see the vibe the games brought to Tauranga while out walking her dog.

“I think it is a wonderful opportunity for young kids to enjoy sports that are competitive, but also [in] a fun and friendly environment.

Abby Devoy, 12. Photo / Dave Lintott / lintottphoto.co.nz

“I think it is amazing. It is like the Olympics for them.”

Abby’s mum, Anna Devoy, said she was “really excited” to watch her daughter play.

“She was sick all last week, so we are stoked she was able to make it. It is such a good tournament.

“The kids are so amazing to watch - their spirits are high. Squash has a really good culture.”

Anna said Abby used to do gymnastics before she took on tennis and, later, squash.

“It is a huge change, but a good change.”

She said Abby definitely felt the pressure while her great aunt was watching on.

“But the culture of squash meant there was not a huge expectation. We never put any expectations on her.

“She really enjoys playing squash.”

She said Abby had been putting in a lot of effort in the last year and had just been accepted into the Bay of Plenty squad for squash.

Abby’s dad Morgan Wilson said his daughter genuinely enjoyed playing squash.

“She plays for the enjoyment.”

He said it was tricky for her to comprehend how popular her great-aunt was in the sport.

“She is a few generations removed. I don’t know if she really knows how big she is in the squash world.”

Wilson said the Aims Games tournament was great in allowing children an opportunity to shine in their sports.

“It gives them exposure to a different level of competition. Win or lose, you just want to see your kids happy.”

Squash code co-ordinator Ross McCurran said the Aims Games were a good platform for young athletes starting out in their careers.

“Some kids are relatively new to squash and this is their first competition. For our sport, that is really important,” he said. “Sport doesn’t reveal character, it builds character.”