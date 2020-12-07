Spaces and Places Strategy drives collaboration for facility planning in Bay of Plenty

Sport Bay of Plenty project leader Zane Jensen. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty councils, Sport NZ and Sport Bay of Plenty have collaborated on an updated strategy to help guide decision-making into the planning and provision of sport facilities across the region.

The Bay of Plenty Spaces and Places Strategy 2020-23 builds upon the first such strategy in 2017, and has been endorsed by mayors and chief executives from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Tauranga City Council and Rotorua Lakes Council.

Sport Bay of Plenty project leader Zane Jensen said the updated strategy sets out a consistent approach to decision-making and collaboration.

"Having a strategy in place ensures greater collaboration regarding sport and recreation facility planning, provision and investment across the region."

The Spaces and Places strategy 2020-23 provides an updated review of priorities for future sport and recreation spaces and places to help guide councils and funding agencies.

"Our communities are changing – they're growing, there's continual demographic changes, and trends in how we participate in sport and recreation are shifting," Jensen said.

"We therefore need to be considered and consistent in how we approach facility planning across the region to make sure we're both meeting the needs of the community and using resources wisely."

The Spaces and Places strategy 2020-23 will support planning, design, procurement, development, governance and operating of more affordable and sustainable spaces and places.

The strategy also provides assessment criteria and maps out a facility investment decision-making process, as well as identifies priority projects and the actions required to support project implementation over the next three years.

A copy of the Bay of Plenty Spaces and Places Strategy 2020-23 can be found at https://www.sportbop.co.nz/community-sport/spaces-and-places-strategy/

The previous 2017-19 strategy supported the completion of planning for five priority projects. In the same period, more than $10 million investment was leveraged to support community facility planning and development.