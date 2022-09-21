Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Survivors should not be made to feel their attacker's lives are worth more than their own

Bay of Plenty Times
Survivors of violent crimes need weeks, months, years or sometimes decades of rehabilitation, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

Survivors of violent crimes need weeks, months, years or sometimes decades of rehabilitation, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

A courtroom is a cold place.

That's not a metaphor. Every courtroom I sat in during my years as a journalist had its air conditioning cranked up to a point somewhere between mid-winter Tongariro

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.