Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Ignorance towards multilingualism is frightening

Bay of Plenty Times
My toddler will be exposed to bilingualism and multiculturalism, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Stock Image

My toddler will be exposed to bilingualism and multiculturalism, writes Sonya Bateson. Photo / Stock Image

OPINION

Have you ever caught a whiff of something that instantly transported you back in time?

A potent example of scent memory was sparked for me whilst relearning Japanese. An old friend of mine from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.