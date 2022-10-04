Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: Six life skills I wish I had been taught before I graduated

Bay of Plenty Times
I had to learn through trial and error. Lots and lots of errors. Photo / Getty Images

I had to learn through trial and error. Lots and lots of errors. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION:

The day I moved into my first flat was the day I was bequeathed an… heirloom, of sorts.

My parents helped drag the heavy old bed into my room. The base had wooden legs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.