Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Sonya Bateson: I thrive on routine and organisation but adaptability is a precious skill worth learning

5 minutes to read
"Adaptability. It's such a precious skill, and the reason we as a species has survived so long." Photo / Duncan Brown

"Adaptability. It's such a precious skill, and the reason we as a species has survived so long." Photo / Duncan Brown

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

It's amazing how adaptable you grow as a parent.

I am a person who thrives on routine and organisation. I'll make a routine of anything – the way I get out of bed in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.