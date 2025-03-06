Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Sir Peter Trapski remembered as a kind, compassionate and remarkable man

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Bay of Plenty Times·
6 mins to read

Sir Peter Trapski, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his family in Tauranga on February 20, 2025. Photo / Rachel Trapski

Sir Peter Trapski, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his family in Tauranga on February 20, 2025. Photo / Rachel Trapski

Sir Peter John Trapski, who preferred to be simply called “Peter”, wouldn’t have wanted this story written.

He has been described as a “great New Zealander”, and his legacy includes setting up the Family Court in New Zealand. But Trapski did not want any fuss, and would not have wanted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times