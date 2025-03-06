Early life and career

Born in Ōtorohanga in 1935, Trapski was the only child of John Francis Trapski, the sole solicitor in the town, and Madoline Trapski, nee Corboy.

Educated at St Patrick’s College in Upper Hutt, he gained his Bachelor of Law degree from Victoria University College in 1959.

In 1958, shortly after he met his wife in Wellington, Trapski was appointed an army legal officer for the British and Commonwealth Far East Land Forces in Singapore during the Malaysia War and spent a year in a British Army regiment camp.

After further military service in the Wellington Territorial Army, he joined his father’s law practice in Ōtorohanga in 1960, then practised in Mount Maunganui after his parents moved to Tauranga. The practice later became Trapski Dowd when young lawyer Peter Dowd joined the firm and became a partner.

Trapski, who also became a partner of Trapski Dowd, practised as a barrister and solicitor until 1972 when he was appointed a Stipendiary Magistrate.

District and Family Courts

He served as District Court judge in Rotorua in 1979 and 1980, was appointed the first Principal Family Court Judge in 1981 and led the establishment of the Family Court in New Zealand.

He was the War Pensions Appeal Board chairman from 1981 to 2007, which included appeals from NZ war veterans who claimed they were exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War.

In 1985 he was appointed Chief District Court Judge and served in this role until his retirement from the bench in 1989, the same year he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Sir Peter then practised as a commercial arbitrator, mediator, trustee, company director and consultant, and a member of Waitangi Tribunal from 1989 to 1993.

‘A very humble man’

Carrus Corporation executive director Sir Paul Adams: Photo / Alex Cairns

Sir Paul Adams, executive chairman of the Carrus Corporation, and a well-known philanthropist, described his friend as a “great New Zealander”.

“He was a very humble man, never wanting to accept praise for his many contributions to New Zealand for which he was honoured by the Crown and the Vatican.

“Peter was a highly principled person, his honesty and integrity were beyond reproach,” Adams said.

Holland Beckett consultant Bill Holland. Photo / NZME

Former TECT chairman and Holland Beckett law firm consultant Bill Holland said he had known Trapski most of his life, as their fathers were friendly and played golf together.

“He was older than me, but I had always known that Sir Peter was hugely respected among lawyers throughout Tauranga, and widely respected for his legal knowledge.

“It came as no surprise he became the Chief Family Court Judge, and a Chief District Court Judge, as he wrote the book on family law as it applied in New Zealand.”

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said he was “saddened” to learn of Trapski’s death.

“Sir Peter had a long and distinguished career in law and as a member of the New Zealand judiciary, and this included in 1981 when he led the establishment of the Family Court division of the District Court as we know it today.”

Trapski was appointed Kiwifruit New Zealand chairman shortly after the formation of Zespri and establishment of the current kiwifruit industry structure in 2000.

Mike Chapman, the former chief executive of Kiwifruit NZ and the NZ Kiwifruit Growers, said uniting the diverse parts of the industry was no easy task.

“It required Sir Peter’s exceptional skills in mediation, fostering co-operation, and strategic leadership ...

“His legacy is one of unity, practical solutions and of lasting influence. Without his vision and perseverance, the industry’s current structure would not have endured.’

Sir Peter Trapski (wearing his Papal Knighthood medal around his neck) and his wife Lady Helen. Sir Peter, 89, died in Tauranga on February 20, 2025. Photo / Bob Tulloch

His proudest achievement

Lady Helen Trapski said she and her family were “extremely proud” of her husband’s achievements and the way he lived his life, having never sought the limelight.

She said her husband would not have wanted a public tribute written about him, but agreed after learning people had approached the Bay of Plenty Times keen for a story to be written.

“Peter insisted he wanted no fuss, and it was always, ‘I am Peter, I have loved my career, my church and my faith is number one in my life, as is my family’ and he just wanted a simple service as possible.

Peter Trapski and his wife Helen when he was named on the New Year Honours list for 2003. Photo / John Borren

“He was the kindest, generous husband, father and person. He would help anybody, in any situation to the best he could, and used to say, ‘I’m Peter, come and see me or I will come and see you',” she said.

“Receiving the Papal Knight Order was fantastic. Peter was deeply, deeply honoured to receive this honour from the Pope. And he considered it the highest honour he had received and was very humbled by it.”

Lady Helen said setting up the Family Court in New Zealand, which involved years of preparation, consultation and visits to family courts in other countries, was her husband’s proudest achievement.

“Peter loved being involved in mediation work, that was his favourite. He also loved his military service and serving on the War Pensions Appeal Board.

“We met such wonderful people and were engaged in such wonderful activities throughout our lives together. We miss Peter very deeply and are extremely proud of all that he achieved.”

Sir Peter Trapski died peacefully surrounded by his family on February 20 in Tauranga. A service to celebrate his life was held at St Mary Immaculate Church on February 25. He is survived by his widow Lady Helen, their five daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.