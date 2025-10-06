“I’ve only had a handful of gigs this year, whereas I used to have dozens and dozens of shows a year. There’s just no events, no award ceremonies, no Christmas parties, no corporate events.
“That’s another reason why The Bones Tour kept extending: because it was little venues, just me in the car by myself driving from north of Whangārei to Bluff.”
Lately, Smith has taken on a mentorship role.
She has been teaching classes at Wintec in Hamilton, alongside mentoring Mount Maunganui College students and young musicians, two of whom are Rotorua’s Nikau Grace and Tauranga’s Sophie-Maude, her supporting acts for the Totara Street gig.
“It’s nice being able to give them a platform, a bit of stage time, and to hopefully introduce them to some new people.
“It’s actually kind of daunting having them on before me. I’m nervous.”
Parting ways with her previous label, Warner Music Group, in January delayed Smith’s album timeline.
She’ll be producing this record independently and hoped the project would carry her through the next couple of years.
“Regardless of whether I like it or not, [parting ways] was probably the best thing that could have happened. Record labels aren’t the be-all and end-all anymore.”
She will need some help with distribution and was considering finding a co-producer or project manager.
“It’s always been a difficult industry, and it’s not getting any easier. The music industry changes on a daily basis. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing.”
Bijou Johnson is a multimedia journalist based in Bay of Plenty. A passionate writer and reader, she grew up in Tauranga and developed a love for journalism while exploring various disciplines at university. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies from Massey University.