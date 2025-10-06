Advertisement
Singer Hollie Smith wraps up The Bones Tour, plans independent album

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
5 mins to read

Singer-songwriter Hollie Smith will perform her final instalment of The Bones Tour on Friday at Tōtara Street in Mount Maunganui. Photo / David Hall

In 2023, singer Hollie Smith set off on a planned two-week touring stint to get her voice back in shape post-Covid.

It turned into an extended nationwide tour – The Bones Tour. After two years, she will perform the intimate set live for the final time on Friday at Tōtara

