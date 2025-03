Winston Peters meets US Secretary of State in Washington DC and negotiations over the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire continue. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are at a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Whakamārama.

Emergency services were alerted about 12.20pm, a police spokesperson said.

“It appears six people were involved, with one person in a moderate to serious condition, and the others with minor to moderate injuries.

“The road is closed near Francis Rd as we work at the scene and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to expect delays.”