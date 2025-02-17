Advertisement
SH1 Piarere roundabout: New approach road set to open

SunLive
2 mins to read

An aerial view of the Piarere roundabout. Photo / NZTA

A new approach to the Piarere roundabout is set to open to the public soon.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said road users could look forward to a more complete roundabout experience in Piarere, with the final permanent approach road towards Hamilton set to open on February 25.

Waikato/Bay of Plenty infrastructure delivery acting regional manager Darryl Coalter said the switch would provide road users a taste of the finished product.

“We’ve received positive feedback about the roundabout so far and we’re confident motorists will enjoy it even more when the final approach road is in action.

“It’s one step closer to a more efficient and safer intersection.”

The roundabout at the intersection of State Highways 1 and 29 opened to traffic in September 2024 with two temporary approach roads in action, while work continued on the three permanent approaches.

Two of the three permanent approach roads (SH1 from Tīrau, and SH29) opened to traffic in December 2024.

No road closures or stop/go are needed for the switch on to the new approach road; however, motorists should prepare for minor delays in the area.

The roundabout will be reduced to a single lane with traffic switched over one direction at a time, starting with the northbound lane first and the southbound lane by late afternoon.

Coalter said the project was on track to be completed in mid-2025, but there was still work to be done.

“Work will continue on the central median and barriers on the Hamilton approach, before the focus shifts to the installation of a centre sculpture, landscaping and planting.

“Prior to the switch, line-marking will be undertaken under stop/go overnight from 8pm Monday February 24 until 4am Tuesday morning. Motorists should expect delays of around 10 minutes during this time.”

Coalter thanked motorists for their patience and asked drivers to stick to temporary speed limits and take extra care when travelling through the area while people adjust to the new layout.

“We’re not far from the finish line now and we’re grateful for the support we’ve received from nearby residents and road users during this time.”

