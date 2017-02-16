'Sexiest' cruise ship arrives in Tauranga

A cruise ship dubbed the "sexiest ship" which collided with a concrete carrier on Sunday has arrived in Tauranga. Luxury liner Seabourne Encore arrived in the Port of Tauranga just after 8am and is expected to leave for Auckland at 6pm. The ship, nicknamed the "sexiest ship" will return on Tauranga on Sunday, arriving and sailing at the same times.

An investigation into a collision between the luxury liner Seabourn Encore and the Milburn Carrier II has been launched and could take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

The collision happened at the Port of Timaru on Sunday.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission spokesman said investigators boarded the Seabourn Encore today at Akaroa and spoke to the captain and collected "relevant" materials.