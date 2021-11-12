Severe weather warning for Bay of Plenty

Photo / File

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the Bay of Plenty.

In a statement issued this morning, it said heavy rain and severe gales were forecast for many parts of New Zealand.

A large and complex low-pressure system and associated fronts are forecast to bring periods of heavy rain and gales through to late tomorrow.

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches are in force for Bay of Plenty ranges, east of Ōpotiki and inland Gisborne.

It warned the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rapidly rise.

Surface flooding and slips were also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The region was expected to get 70 to 90mm of rain, with peak rates of 10 to 20mm per hour.

Residents were advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes were made or more areas added.