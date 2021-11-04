BayLink project: Major changes coming to Bayfair roundabout this weekend

Image / NZTA



Motorists are being warned of a significant traffic switch north of the Bayfair roundabout this weekend as part of the Bay Link project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the change in road layout will see the two northbound lanes of State Highway 2 (heading towards Mount Maunganui) move outwards, closer to Golf 360. The two southbound lanes (heading towards Papamoa) willmove outwards, closer to the Bayfair Shopping Centre.

The works are scheduled to take place overnight on Sunday.

This will enable the creation of a work zone in the middle of State Highway 2 so construction can progress on the underpass' central section - a 60-metre open-air trench - as well as two bridge piers for the Bayfair flyover, and the flyover's northern approach ramp.

The change was initially scheduled to take place overnight on Tuesday was postponed due to wet weather.

Night works have been underway since October 31 in preparation for the change, and more will be needed after the traffic switch.

These works are scheduled to continue until Thursday next week and will take place from approximately 7pm until 5am the following morning.

Lane closures will be necessary during night works. The traffic switch is not expected to impact the existing pedestrian and cycling route throughout the site.

People are encouraged to take extra care driving through the Bay Link site while road users adjust to the new layout.

Motorists should reduce speed and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

A 30km/h temporary speed limit is in place around the Bayfair roundabout for the duration of the Bay Link project to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through the roundabout.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency acknowledges Bayfair Shopping Centre and Golf 360, and thanks local businesses, residents and motorists for their patience while this work is carried out.

In the event of unsuitable weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed.