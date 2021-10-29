Mount Maunganui's Totara St shared path and cycleway works blessed

Josh Te Kani of Ngai Tukairangi and Ngāti Kuku lead part of this mornings blessing. Photo / Supplied

Josh Te Kani of Ngai Tukairangi and Ngāti Kuku lead part of this mornings blessing. Photo / Supplied

Mana whenua blessed the site where work begins next week on a new shared path and cycleway running the length of Totara St in Mount Maunganui.

Ngai Tukarangi and Ngati Kuku, blessed the site and the project this morning.

The safety improvements are expected to be complete mid-next year.

Tauranga City Council infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said the blessing marked the start of "significant investment" along one of the main traffic corridors in and out of Mount Maunganui.

He said it was important the road was safe for freight vehicles, locals and visitors to travel in whatever mode of transport they chose.

"We're seeing increased demand from people who want to walk, bike or scooter as they move around our city. This shared path and cycleway will enable them to do this more safely", he said.

Tauranga City Council project manager Leon Scheepers speaks to the project at this mornings blessing. Photo / Supplied

The shared path and cycleway will give space between vehicles and those using alternative modes of transport.

Andrew Thorpe of Cycle Action Tauranga said the improvements would offer a safer route for people on bikes.

He said some studies showed that 60 per cent of the travelling population would like to use their bike more but felt Tauranga roads weren't safe.

Ensuring that cyclists and pedestrians can travel safely away from heavy traffic can be achieved when we invest in the right infrastructure", he said.