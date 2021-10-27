Tamata School's new classroom block. L-R Sienna Thoms 12, Rawiri Paora, 13, Principal Gen Fuller, Ollie Farquharson 13, Paige Prictor 13, Suhird Bhullar, 13.
More than $10 million worth of consents for new classrooms and teaching blocks in local schools has driven up Tauranga’s latest monthly building consent spend.
A $5.5m consent was issued for a new teaching block at Taumata School, in one of the city’s fastest-growing suburbs, while Tauranga City Council alsoissued a consent worth $3.5m for a new classroom block at Golden Sands School in Pāpāmoa and $1.5m to refurbish one of Tauranga Girls’ College’s classroom blocks.
The three projects make up more than half of the $18,579,500 of commercial consents issued by Tauranga City Council in September.
Taumata School principal Gen Fuller said stage 2 of the new classroom block would support the school’s “exponential growth” to 650 pupils in Years 1 to 8.
“We have worked closely with the Ministry of Education to clearly outline the exponential growth in this area and are fortunate that this Stage 2 was expedited to meet demand.”
Golden Sands School principal Melanie Taylor said they were excited that construction was set to begin soon on eight new classrooms.
“It’s has been on the boil for about four years. There have been a few delays but it’s pretty exciting to finally get it off the ground.”
Taylor said it was also exciting to be able to remove the nine temporary pre-fab classrooms that had been put on-site to help cater to the school’s growth.
“We couldn’t have done it without those.”
Tauranga Girls’ College’s business manager Maxine Bird said the school was delighted to see a project that had been in the design phase for the last two years now physically underway.
Bird said the traditional set-up of the classroom block - C Block - which housed the school’s learning hub, guidance counsellors and deans was no longer fit for purpose.
The new design includes a large open teaching space with breakout rooms, kitchen, deans’ area and separate guidance offices, as well as a new disability bathroom and shower facilities, which were completed last year.
Bird said the project physically started in August during alert level 3, with Covid and material delivery delays pushing the new completion date to mid-next year.
The school was also upgrading its underground plumbing and drainage and getting new toilet facilities and changing facilities in the gym area, she said.
“While these things are necessary, it is very exciting to be able to embark on a project like C Block.”
The Ministry of Education’s leader of infrastructure and digital, Scott Evans, said it had delivered more than 760 new teaching spaces to meet ongoing demand across New Zealand schools in the last two years.
“The timeframes for the initiation and delivery of a school expansion are influenced by a range of project-specific factors such as prioritisation of need, the type of delivery solution, ground conditions, school operational requirements, planning and consent processes, and site constraints.”
More recently, Covid-19 alert levels and supplier material availability had also influenced delivery timeframes, he said.
The Ministry worked with Taumata School to develop a revised masterplan for their expanding school.
“But the Ministry’s direct negotiations with the builder of the first phase significantly reduced the usual procurement timeframe,” Evans said.
Construction of the next stage of development at Golden Sands is expected to start before the end of November, he said.
FACTBOX:
Major consent applications issued value over $1m in September
26 Golden Sands Drive New classroom block and associated siteworks $3,500,000
22 Manawa Rd Construct two blocks of single-level, multi-unit dwellings with attached single garages. Seven dwellings over blocks - B27 and B28 $1,197,000
33 Oak Lane Construction of a two-storey commercial office on site of former Tenancy 4 $1,300,000
145 Mortlake Heights New teaching Block Stage 2: Building envelope, building services, seismicdesign for ceilings and internal partitions $5,500,000
1 Kiteroa StRefurbishment of the existing reception area and learn-to-swim area. Construction of a new changing room annexe adjacent to the existing building. Upgrade to floor, wall and ceiling surfaces throughout$2,000,000
930 Cameron Rd Internal alterations and refurbishment of Classroom Block C $1,500,000