Millions of dollars pumped into school building projects, including $5.5m for Taumata School

Zoe Hunter
By
Multimedia journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tamata School's new classroom block. L-R Sienna Thoms 12, Rawiri Paora, 13, Principal Gen Fuller, Ollie Farquharson 13, Paige Prictor 13, Suhird Bhullar, 13.

More than $10 million worth of consents for new classrooms and teaching blocks in local schools has driven up Tauranga’s latest monthly building consent spend.

A $5.5m consent was issued for a new teaching block at Taumata School, in one of the city’s fastest-growing suburbs, while Tauranga City Council also

