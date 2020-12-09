Winstone Wallboards' future arrival a 'welcome boost' to Tauranga economy

Winstone Wallboards general manager David Thomas and Taumata School principal Gen Fuller with the soil returned from the site blessing. Photo / George Novak

The company behind plans to bring a major plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility to Tauranga marked a significant milestone in the project this week.

The $400 million operation is expected to provide a "welcome boost" for the local economy.

Stretching over 12.7 hectares, Winstone Wallboards will be Tauriko Business Estate's biggest tenant when it opens in 2023.

Fletcher Building announced in February its Auckland-based Winstone Wallboards manufacturing and distribution plant was moving to the business estate.

This week, the company blessed the land at its new site with representatives from the Ngai Tamarawaho and Ngāti Hangarau hapu.

The ceremonial whenua, or soil, was removed as part of the blessing and was handed to nearby Taumata School, which will be the kaitiaki of the land until the facility was complete.

Winstone Wallboards general manager David Thomas said the new facility would create about 100 new jobs. Between 25 and 35 of those are expected to be filled by people from Auckland.

The multimillion-dollar project was also expected to create about 300 jobs throughout the construction.

Taumata School pupils return soil from the Winstone Wallboards site blessing. Photo / George Novak

Thomas said Winstone Wallboards was the only company in New Zealand that manufactured plasterboard, a key building component for the residential and commercial sector.

Its Auckland site opened in 1971 and Thomas said the company was starting to "max-out" its production capacity and needed to expand.

The operating consent for the property was also due to expire in 2025, he said.

"We have grown quite a bit since 1971 and we found the site wasn't big enough for us to carry out the functions that we wanted to be a good supplier to the New Zealand market."

Thomas said the company chose the Tauriko Business Estate because of its proximity to the Port of Tauranga.

"We thought it needed to be within the Golden Triangle. The location is ideal for North Island distribution, as well as being near the Port of Tauranga for delivery of raw materials used to manufacture plasterboard," he said.

"Building a new plant means we will be able to significantly reduce our carbon emissions, recycle waste plasterboard as well as ensure continuity of supply in New Zealand for the long term."

Tauriko Business Estate director Bryce Donne said Winstone Wallboards would "by far" be the biggest tenant at the estate.

Winstone Wallboards blessing at Taumata School.

"The direct and indirect employment they will generate will be a welcome boost for the local economy over the next 24 months, and they will also give cause for other big city operations to consider a move to the Bay."

Ray White Commercial managing director and Tauriko commercial and industrial specialist Philip Hunt said it was exciting to have a big employer like Winstone Wallboards in the city. city.

"I don't think the community realises how big this is for Tauranga."

Taumata School deputy principal Mike Rankin helps Suhird Bhullar plant one of the plants. Photo / George Novak

"Everyone without exception is extremely positive about Winstone Wallboards coming here."

He said demand for Tauriko Business Estate was stronger than it had ever been.

"There is no sign of it stopping. It's the busiest I've ever seen it."

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt said the Winstone Wallboards project would help diversify the local economy and create quality jobs.

@Most importantly, they are keen to be part of the local community and contribute to the city's future development."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the investment showed the strategic value of the Tauriko Business Estate.

"It connects the Port of Tauranga to neighbouring regions like Rotorua and Waikato," he said.

"It is great to have long-term employment options for locals to keep our economy moving through Covid-19. It is good to have Winstone Wallboards become a key part of our local construction sector."

Taumata School principal Gen Fuller said part of being a new school was partnering with the community, networks and new businesses.

"It provides educational benefits and a world view for our kids," she said.

"How amazing is it for us to be identified as the kaitiaki and be involved in this pivotal moment of a new company that will bring job opportunities and investment into the region."

Ngai Tamarawaho representative Buddy Mikaere said it was great a company of this size had chosen to relocate to Tauranga.

"What is really pleasing is the relationship with the school as a well-respected community recognising Tangata Whenua."