Cul-de-sac trial in Mount Maunganui's Links Ave from November 15

A council-commissioned safety assessment deemed the road situation in Links Ave unsafe for young people. Photo /NZME

A five-week trial limiting through traffic in Mount Maunganui's Links Avenue will begin on November 15.

Tauranga City Council said a temporary cul-de-sac will be in place stopping general traffic on the road from travelling to and from town.



Tauranga City Commissioner Anne Tolley said the need to prioritise children's safety was paramount, but accepted that the trial would meet some opposition.



"We understand this is a big change to how people use Links Ave and for some users, travel time may increase.

"We believe those extra minutes will help keep our kids safe and we hope people can agree that is a worthwhile investment", she said.



Following community feedback on safety concerns, a council-commissioned safety assessment deemed the road situation in Links Ave unsafe for young people. The review identified a cul-de-sac as a viable option to measurably improve safety, by lowering speed and reducing the volume of traffic by 75 per cent.



The report's findings were presented to the council in June, and the commissioners instructed staff to undertake further community and stakeholder consultation on the cul-de-sac solution.

This has been met with varying reactions, leaving the council to decide on a way forward.



Tolley said the community deserved a solution.

"We can't afford to delay action any further.

"While nothing changes, schoolchildren are at risk every single day. What we're doing now will test the effect of the cul-de-sac option, both on Links Ave and on the surrounding road network, so that further discussion on a long-term solution for Links Ave is well informed."



The trial means that from November 15:

• A temporary cul-de-sac will be in place in Links Ave

• There will be no thoroughfare for general traffic for the duration of the trial, which will be monitored by cameras

• Buses, emergency services and rubbish trucks will not be affected.

• During the trial, traffic will be monitored, tracking data for Links Ave as well as the alternative routes.

• Community feedback on the trial will be actively sourced by engagement with relevant stakeholder groups and via an online survey.



A review of the trial in early December will then inform the commissioners' decision on what happens next.