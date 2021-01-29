Several possible great white shark sightings in Tauranga, calls for caution

There had been several confirmed and unconfirmed sightings of great white sharks in the Tauranga Harbour recently. Photo / File

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is calling for caution at the Tauranga Harbour this long weekend after several possible great white shark sightings.

People should be aware and avoid swimming in the main channels of the harbour or fishing from kayaks and jet skis, the organisation advised.

DOC marine technical advisor Clinton Duffy said the public needed to remember they were sharing the coastal waters with a number of different shark species.

"There are always sharks around our coastline and at times they may come close to the shore."

He said there had been several confirmed and unconfirmed sightings of great white sharks in the Tauranga Harbour recently.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is calling for caution at the Tauranga Harbour this long weekend after several possible great white shark sightings. Photo / File

"It is not unusual for them to be there, however when we're visiting the ocean, we need to be a little bit vigilant and aware of what's happening around us. Swim where there are surf lifesaving patrols, and don't swim or dive alone."

Great white sharks are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953 and is illegal to hunt, kill or otherwise harm them.

Other species of shark protected in New Zealand include the basking shark, the oceanic whitetip, the small tooth sandtiger (deepwater nurse shark) and the whale shark.