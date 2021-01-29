Leaky vessel causes diesel spill in Tauranga Bridge Marina

The Tauranga Bridge Marina. Photo / File

A leak from a vessel has caused diesel to spill into the Tauranga Bridge Marina.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council was notified about 2pm yesterday of diesel sheen and odour coming from the Tauranga Bridge Marina.

When Maritime staff attended the scene the diesel had been traced to a vessel's bilge and the leak had been stopped.

The diesel was dispersed over a period of hours and therefore was not immediately apparent.

Diesel typically evaporates from the water within 48 hours and as it had already started to dissipate when staff arrived there was not enough volume to collect and remove.

Staff were still confirming the volume of the discharge with the vessel's owner and marina staff.

Diesel sheen and odour had also been observed around the vessel and in parts of Tauranga Harbour today.

At this stage, the council was not aware of any impacts on wildlife and encouraged anyone who notices a diesel sheen or odour or impacted wildlife to phone the council's pollution hotline.

Maritime staff were on-site monitoring the situation.