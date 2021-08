Police were called to the crash around 3.15am. Photo / File

Two people have been injured, one critically, after a single-car crash in Pāpāmoa early this morning.

Police were called to the Sandhurst Drive flyover around 3.15am where the car reportedly went into an island.

The two occupants were taken to hospital, one in critical and one in serious condition.