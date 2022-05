Police were called about 11.50am. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Laurence St and Clarke St, next to Tauranga Hospital, about 11.50am.

"One person has gone to hospital with serious injuries," she said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene and one person was treated for serious injuries and taken to Tauranga Hospital.