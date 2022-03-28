Serious injuries after crash between Rotorua and Te Puke

A two-vehicle crash was reported to police at around 7:20am. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash on State Highway 33.

A police spokeswoman said a two-vehicle crash was reported to police at Paengaroa, between Maniatutu Rd and Allport Rd, around 7:20am

"One vehicle is reported to have overturned, the other is reported to have driven into the road barrier," she said.

Two people are reported to have minor injuries, one person is reported to have serious injuries.

The road is reported to be down to one lane.

