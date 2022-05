Emergency services were made aware of the collision just after 1.30pm.

Emergency services suspect motorists who crashed near Whakatāne today to have been seriously injured.

Police were notified about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Highway 30 and Mill Rd just after 1.30pm.

Initial indications suggested there were serious injuries, police said in a statement.

"Diversions are in place at Mill Rd and SH30 and Huna Rd and SH30.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible."

More to come.