Police are responding to a crash in Ōmokoroa.

One person has been critically injured following a collision between a motorbike and a car in Ōmokoroa this afternoon.

Police say the incident took place at the intersection of The Esplanade and Ōmokoroa Rd.

The crash occurred about 2:50pm and left one person critically injured.

Police said traffic management will be put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.

A witness on Esplanade Rd told the Bay of Plenty Times he saw police and a helicopter at the scene.

He said both police and the helicopter were still at the scene as of 4:50pm. He said the crash looked "very serious".

He said the injured man had been driving in a group with three or four other motorcyclists going "very, very fast".

He said the windows of the car involved were smashed.

