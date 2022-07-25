Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Septic tank driver fined $6K for dumping sewage into Whakatāne canal

3 minutes to read
A former septic tank driver has pleaded guilty to dumping 6000 litres of sewage in a Whakatāne canal. Photo / NZME

A former septic tank driver has pleaded guilty to dumping 6000 litres of sewage in a Whakatāne canal. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

A former septic tank driver has been fined almost $6000 and sentenced to 200 hours of community work for contaminating a Whakatāne canal with about 6000 litres of human waste.

Kyle Sean Maitai, 34, was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.