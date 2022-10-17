The ref keeps a close eye on Meads Cup action between the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes and the Whanganui Butcher Boys. Photo / Supplied

The ref keeps a close eye on Meads Cup action between the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes and the Whanganui Butcher Boys. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui, the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes played Whanganui in a Meads Cup semi-final. The powerful Whanganui side had finished second after the round-robin matches, while Valley tucked in at third.

The winner of this game would progress to the final of the prestigious Meads Cup. As an example of their consistent strength, Whanganui has won this trophy six times.

After only four minutes, Valley broke through the Whanganui backline defence only to not complete the final pass. Horrocks, the live-wire Whanganui half back, scurried over for a converted try for Whanganui, 7-0.

Valley flanker Ben Stephens then scored a try and Todd Doolan kicked two penalties for Valley to be just behind Whanganui 11-12 at halftime.

In a wrestling match for control of the game, only a penalty to Whanganui was scored in the opening 30 minutes of the second half. With only 15 minutes of the game remaining, the Valley was well in it with Whanganui just ahead 15-11. A converted try and a snappy drop goal took Whanganui out to a comfortable 25-11 lead.

However, the plucky Valley side bounced back with a converted try to Sam McCahon to reduce the gap to seven points.

The recharged Valley side flung the ball around searching for the equalising try, however, disappointingly, Valley couldn't add to their score as the Whanganui's defence held firm.

Final score: Whanganui 25 v Thames Valley 18.

The other Meads Cup semi-final saw South Canterbury thrash King Country 76-9 at Pleasant Point.