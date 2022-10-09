Road closed in rural Bay of Plenty after serious crash

Police were called to the incident about 2.30pm.

Emergency services have closed Mottram Rd near Nukuhou in the Bay of Plenty following a serious crash this afternoon.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a serious single-vehicle crash about 2.30pm and indications suggest those involved suffered "serious injuries".

The road had been closed and divisions were in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible.

Meanwhile, police this morning confirmed two people died following separate crashes near Taupō yesterday.

One died following a crash on Acacia Bay Rd in Nukuhau. The crash occurred around 10.40pm between two vehicles. One person died at the scene and another was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

Another person died following a crash on Ruapehu St just before 9pm yesterday. It's believed a motorcyclist collided with a barrier before dying at the scene.

Investigations into the crashes were ongoing.