Review: The Next Generation School of Rock the Musical

All the 'students' with Dewey Finn (Devan Steyn). Photo / Supplied

REVIEW:

What: The Next Generation School of Rock, The Musical

Where: Baycourt Theatre, 38 Durham St

When: May 29

Who would have thought I'd be spending my Friday night, being transported to a warped reality of school, and leaving feeling like I needed to go to a karaoke bar just to burn off a sudden surge of musical energy.

No, I'm not musically inclined, but watching the Ōtūmoetai College students take to the stage and slay the inspiring storyline with such enthusiasm, all I wanted to do was get up and have a boogie.

The Next Generation School of Rock, the Musical was based on the Paramount Movie written by Mike White.

Dewey Finn, played by Devan Steyn, is a wannabe rockstar who, after losing his job and being kicked out of his band, pretends to be his mate, Ned Schneebly - a substitute teacher at a prestigious school to make some extra cash.

The facade has him placed into a class of students who we come to see actually struggle to feel accepted by their parents - who have strict ideas of what success is - and watch their self-acceptance grow through music.

While Dewey is not a qualified teacher, he teaches his students, seemingly by accident, to not take life too seriously, and that it's not all about reading, writing and maths.

He wasn't the only cast member the audience adored, and I think a big reason behind this was how relatable everyone was.

From the worn-out teachers to the bossy girlfriend Patty Dimarco who had the real Ned Schneebly wrapped around her finger.

The character development of principal Rosalie Mullins played by the talented Rose Mould was also entertaining.

Dewey Finn (Devan Steyn), Ned Schneebly (Tom Voller), and Lauren (Jade Newton). Photo / Supplied

I found myself giggling away at some of the teachers who were almost identical to mine at school, or the different types of kids in the class who instantly took me back to my younger years.

And I loved seeing things that brought it back to the real, modern world: like a student with two mothers and a comment lightly highlighting women's pay inequalities.

I was in one musical in primary school and use to do dance performances, and seeing them on stage brought back all the memories of rehearsals, the smell of the hairspray and the heavy makeup, and the sheer excitement of being able to perform the weeks of work.

It was one of those musicals that don't actually feel like a musical with the rock tunes catchy and the voices of the students beyond what you might expect from a teen.

As well as the singing and acting which seemed to be easier than breathing for the cast, the attention to detail of the set didn't go unnoticed.

From the rock posters on Dewey's bedroom wall to sparkling pointed boots, no stone seemed to go unturned.

The show was the perfect balance of the arts: comedy, music, dance, acting, prop construction.

The show was just shy of two and a half hours, but the time flew by.

Bringing the production together was clearlt no small feat, which was apparent when flicking through to the back of the programme, which was designed to look like a school workbook, and seeing the long list of the production team.

It was my first time attending anything at the Baycourt Theatre and what an introduction. It won't be my last.