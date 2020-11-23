Review: Quirky characters in a mix of comedic incidents

Penny Guy (left) as Edna, Bob Blackwell as Garry, Sarah Bate as Kitty, Shelly Francis as Helena, Di Corrigan as Trish and John ten Velde as Angus (front). Photo / Supplied

You know there's something amiss at the outwardly upmarket Cambridge Retirement Complex depicted in Roger Hall's play Last Legs as soon as you realise that the happy hour wine comes from cardboard casks and is served in plastic glasses for safety.

The play takes the familiar elements of retirement home living and spices it up with quirky characters that interact in a mix of comedic incidents.

There's the retired real estate agent couple, the former university lecturer and his much younger wife, the ultra environmentalist and, of course, the other woman.

All the cast portray their characters brilliantly and the result is an excellent production which gets the laughs but leaves us with the mildly uncomfortable feeling that we may know some of these types in real life.

Holding the action together is Bob Blackwell as Garry, the former real estate agent who just can't let go of his dodgy ways. He keeps the pace of the show up and is made for the role.

Diana Corrigan injects reality into the character of Trish, Garry's long suffering wife and partner in crime.

Angus, the outwardly quiet and considered university lecturer or possibly lecherer, is well played by John ten Velde. His younger wife, Helena, is portrayed with just the right amount of naivety by Shelley Francis.

Edna the environmental activist sees Penny Guy delivering a realistic performance that also captures a certain amount of pathos as the inevitability of death is touched upon.

Another audience favourite is Sarah Bate's strong portrayal of Kitty, the retirement complex's femme fatale.

Add some other character vignettes into the mix, along with a classy set that is cleverly used to delineate the scenes and you have an entertaining comedy that appeals to all.

It has been well directed by Julie Lankshear who has brought out the best in a talented cast and crew.

The show runs at 16th Ave Theatre through until December 5 and by the positive reaction of the audience on review night, tickets are going to be in high demand, so book now.