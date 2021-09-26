Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Revealed: Bay of Plenty's most commonly stolen vehicles in last 6 months

6 minutes to read
David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

In the past six months in the Bay of Plenty, nearly 400 vehicle thefts have been reported. While a wide range of makes and models are included, there are several that are popular with thieves.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.