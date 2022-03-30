Ambulance services were called to an incident at Te Kaka Pl in Ōmokoroa. Photo / NZME

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, are at an incident in Ōmokoroa.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the incident at Te Kaka Pl about 1.09pm.

A rescue helicopter, one ambulance, one rapid response unit and a manager were sent to the scene, she said.

She said she couldn't comment further on the incident and directed all other queries to police.

A police spokeswoman said they had limited information at this stage but were "assisting ambulance in responding to an incident."

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed two fire appliances were also sent to the scene.