Remembrance Tree Appeal kicking off to raise money for Waipuna Hospice

Waipuna Hospice volunteers Christine Crawshaw (left) and Denise Vercoe. Photo / Supplied

Christmas is a time when the absence of loved ones is strongly felt.

Waipuna Hospice, in partnership with Hospice New Zealand and Farmers, is giving the community the chance to remember loved ones lost, or unable to be around, with the Remembrance Tree Appeal.

The community is encouraged to leave a message on a Christmas tree for their loved ones and making a donation in return.

This goes directly back to helping those in the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty community facing terminal illness through the work of Waipuna Hospice.

The personal notes are a way for those grieving a loved one or missing someone abroad to gain a little comfort while also helping Waipuna Hospice raise crucial funds to help meet a shortfall in operating costs.

Remembrance trees will be set up in Farmers stores from November 19, and community-based remembrance tree sites will start from November 27.

Chief executive officer Richard Thurlow said over $56,0000 was raised though the community and ongoing support from Farmers.

"The money raised from this campaign makes a huge contribution towards meeting our $4.25 million shortfall to keep palliative care freely accessible for our patients," he said.

This is the seventh year that Farmers staff and customers raise funds to keep hospice care free of charge.

The Hospice bauble is now available to purchase for at Farmers Bayfair and The Crossing.

This year's bauble is Comfort by Hospice, which is inspired by the wrap-around care and support hospice services provide to patients and their whānau.

All donations made in the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty community, including the sales of the Christmas Baubles at local Farmers stores, stay in the region and are given directly to Waipuna Hospice.