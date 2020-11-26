Record turnout of classic cars at Beach Hop Whitianga

Jon or Ponch? Andy Brooking doesn't care, at Repco Whitianga Beach Party. Photo / Alison Smith

Andy Brooking says he isn't sure if he's Jon or Ponch from the classic American TV show CHIPs - but it doesn't matter as long as everyone follows him.

The Rotorua man led the convoy of hot rods and classic cars up the Coromandel coast to Whitianga. It was a record turnout for participants at the Whitianga Beach Party on day two of the Repco Beach Hop today.

Whitianga's main streets were closed and a relaxed street party atmosphere filled the air as more than 800 cars parked up and the rock'n'roll music by band Blaze began.

Originally the Whangamata Rock'n'Roll Festival with 4500 people, the 20th anniversary event has grown annually and has seen 38 classic cars lovingly restored and given away as the major prize of the five-day festival.

Repco Whitianga Beach Party.

This year's is a red 1965 Ford Mustang that will be driven away on Sunday, along with a prize draw for a Ford T-Bucket and a brand new Harley Davidson.

The $5 programme puts punters in the draw and shows off all the cars given away over the years, including a 1927 T Roadster named the "Classroom Rod" built with the Whangamata Area School kids in 2002 and given away by raffle ticket.

The 1952 Plymouth won by a 7-year-old girl Zoe Pratt the following year is still in Whangamata.

"For our 10th anniversary we gave away a hot rod, classic car and motorbike, the same as we are doing for our 20th," said Repco Beach Hop president Noddy Watts.

A best-dressed competition drew some of the finalists from yesterday's Warm Up Party in Waihi, with Colleen and Brian Pascoe and John and Carol Harwood from central Hawkes Bay turning out in style to take the best-dressed couples' prize.

Abba lookalikes came from Whangamata for the Waihi Warm Up Party.

The couples are part of the Takapau Rock'n'Roll Group, and their daily arrival over the five days is a highlight for many. Yesterday in Waihi it was an Abba theme, and today, fifties Coca Cola salesmen, according to Brian.

"When we walk down to where the car is parked they're all standing there waiting," said Brian. "It's what it's all about - dressing up and having fun."

Brian and Colleen Pascoe and John and Carol Harwood. Photo / Alison Smith

Brian drove his '48 Sloper Cadillac which doesn't have much room in the boot for the suitcases full of fancy dress, meaning the couple had to pile up the cases in the back seat en route to Beach Hop.

"When we stopped in Tirau the lady in the coffee shop asked if we were doing a runner," said Colleen.

"I've always loved dressing up since I was a little girl, I'm 69 now and Brian is 73. It took him a while to get into it but now he loves dressing up. It makes everything so much more fun."

Brian and Colleen Pascoe and John and Carol Harwood as Abba in Waihi. Photo / Alison Smith.

Tonight is the Legends of Rock and Roll Concert at Williamson Park - aka Ford Reserve - in Whangamata, featuring Ray Wolf, Tom Sharplin, Suzanne, Shane and Larry Morris and gigs at Whangamata Club and Whangamata RSA will bring out more dancing.

Tomorrow is the Castrol Edge Thunder Cruise to the tiny coastal town of Onemana with festivities centred in Whangamata throughout the weekend.