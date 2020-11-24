From the editor: Welcome to Repco Beach Hop 20

Annual Beach Hop pilgrimage from Whangamata to Whitianga. Beach Hop president Noddy Watts at the Beach Hop party 2019. Photo / Alison Smith

It's been an eight month wait, but Repco Beach Hop 20 is here!

From Waihi to Whitianga, it's celebration time after a challenging year - but organiser Noddy Watts has a reminder for all of us this week.

1. Please be Covid-19 safe.

"Naturally we are very aware of Covid-19 and will be exceeding the voluntary guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and NZ Events Association.

"We have an important message from the team at the Whangamata Medical Centre. Patients need to call before presenting at the centre. All patients will be screened for respiratory symptoms on arrival and ask that all patients wear a mask."

The centre is available 24/7 on 07 8658032 and also the Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Some Beach Hoppers won't make it this year due to travel restrictions and other impediments due to Covid, but there's plenty more who've finished their classic cars during lockdown and who'll be here to show off their labour of love.

For those of us who don't own one of these beauties, don't forget to pick up your $5 copy of the Repco Beach Hop official programme and enter your name into the draw for the grand prizes, which include the coveted red giveaway Mustang, a Harley motorcycle and a T-bucket. Entries must be in the bins at Ford Reserve (Williamson Park) by 4pm Saturday for the draw at 5pm. Good luck!

Who will win the Whanga Bar Hop Idol at Repco Beach Hop 20? That's the other big question around town.

Heats are at the Whanga Bar from 8pm on Friday, November 27 with the final at the Ford Reserve on Saturday at 4.30pm. A 50" Panasonic TV is up for grabs.

Our Beach Hop special has plenty of stories from Beach Hoppers on and off the Coromandel and our What's On is only a taster, so pick up your programme.

Noddy, the team of volunteers and local businesses and supporters have pulled together an event that was postponed just a week prior to its scheduled start in March.

And they'll be doing it all over again in March 2021.

What an amazing effort.