'Magoo' all revved up for Waihi Beach Hop

Ian McGowan with his 1955 Ford Ranch Wagon ready for Beach Hop 2020. Photos / Chris Steel

When Ian McGowan hits the road to join the convoy heading to the Repco Beach Hop, he'll be cruisin' in his 1955 Ford Ranch Wagon complete with 9' surfboard on top.

The Katikati business owner is no stranger to Beach Hop, he's only missed a handful mostly when he lived in Australia.

"I missed the first one and went to the second and third in the Ranch wagon."

There's no denying this Kiwi bloke, nicknamed Magoo, is a huge classic car enthusiast, and has a motorised classic caravan on hoists in the shed, which he uses for going to swap meets.

Ian has a 1925 Chrysler truck and is restoring a 1947 Desoto he bought when he was 17.

I asked why his green classic was called a Ranch wagon? Back in the day, he says these vehicles had to be registered as an agricultural vehicle.

The Ranch Wagon had a tiny bit of rust in the back when Ian bought it in 2003.

"In those days you couldn't bring cars into the country unless they were deemed 'priority supplier'. You could only bring in a work vehicle."

When he bought the right-hand drive wagon it had a small spot of rust on the rear mudguard above the wheel, that didn't look too bad. But on closer inspection, the whole bottom of the car and front floors had to be replaced.

The mudguards, bonnet, tailgate all needed rust repairs.

Ian wanted to keep it original and got the 1955 colour book, and the painter matched the green with the Ford brand available and kept the cream on the bottom and the roof.

After inspecting the rust the Ranch Wagon was off to the panel shop.

The wagon had a 390 cubic inch motor when Ian bought it, but for nostalgia, he put a 272 motor in it, since that's what they came out with originally.

"People call it a boat anchor cos it's big and heavy."

It has a four-speed early Ford gearbox and cruises comfortably at 100km/h. Ian admits that since it's been on the road, he's never tried it out.

"You have to allow more stopping distance with 2 tonne you're trying to stop. There's no braking like modern cars."

The upholstery is all leather in cream and green.

The interior is cream and green leather and was upholstered by Performance Trimmers in Waihi.

It's likely the car came in from Canada and was assembled at the Ford plant in the Hutt Valley, Ian says.

"The cars were completely built here. The wagons came in without wing mirrors on the mudguards as these were extras."

Ian has put Ford mirrors on from the same era. The NZ ones had an indicator stick on the steering wheel, this one is built-in. It has a radio made at the PYE factory at Waihi too.

The glistening bonnet of the Ford Ranch Wagon ready for the Repco Beach Hop 2020.

"In that era a certain percentage of parts had to be NZ made. The sun visor was a NZ addition in that style.

"The '55s have a floating grille that doesn't appear to be attached. They never had a reversing light at the back only a chrome blanking plate."

Ian changed it and put lights in. He also put mag wheels on to match the era, but still has the original wheels.

Ian's owned about 20 cars. He claims he doesn't have a favourite - "I like them all."

His enthusiasm has rubbed off on his sons - one has 10 cars, all finished hot rods and the other has two 1961 Plymouths.

■ Beach Hop 2020 starts with the Waihi Warm Up Party on Wednesday, November 25 and runs until November 29.