Katikati orchardists see economic benefits of Farm Environment Plans

Stephen Kenna and Phillipa Wright of KWKiwi Orchard let the sward grow long to benefit their kiwifruit vines.



Orchard management practices that enhance the natural environment can bring economic benefit, ensure growers meet new legal requirements and the demands of international consumers, say Phillipa Wright and Stephen Kenna of KW Kiwi Orchard, north of Katikati.



"It's vital that consumers have confidence in how we grow our fruit.

"Our underlying philosophy is we want to be good custodians of the land, the environment and implement sustainable management practices."

The couple has been doing just that since the 1980s and now, as part of the work of the Project Parore catchment group to improve water quality in the northern Tauranga Harbour region, are preparing a Farm Environment Plan (FEP) for their Ongare Point kiwifruit orchards.

While the plan will formally record the years of work that has gone into enhancing the Ongare Point orchard's environment, having an FEP is also in line with the Government's Essential Freshwater Strategy and Zespri's new standards.

The orchard near Katikati is challenging when it comes to managing water run-off and nutrient leaching. The 10 hectares includes flat land close to the road, very steep south-facing blocks leading to a stream in the middle and steep north-facing blocks on the other side.

"This is one of the steepest kiwifruit orchards around which means we have to think about how we manage it properly," says Phillipa.

KW Kiwi Orchard includes steep south-facing blocks leading to a stream in the middle and steep north-facing blocks on the other side.

Stephen's family bought the bare land in 1980 and over time have developed it into an orchard. Stephen and Phillipa took over in 1989.

After growing a variety of fruits including Hayward, Hort16A and Tomua kiwifruit, persimmons, nashi and tamarillos, today it produces SunGold kiwifruit.

One of their management decisions was to allow the grass sward under the vines to grow long, and as a result, they haven't applied fungicides or weed sprays for 25 years.

"The effect of long grass is to reduce fungal loading, sclerotinia in particular," says Stephen.

"If 'weed' plants are not causing an economic problem in the canopy or health and safety issues for people, you are better off to leave the sward to grow.

"A bare weed sprayed strip has reduced soil biology but is also affecting some of the most important soils in the orchard, as it is directly under the feeder root zone for the vines.

"If it is not compacted by tractors, mowers and sprayer, that area has the highest water infiltration effect."

Phillipa is of the belief that having good soil biology and micro-organisms has the potential to improve the taste and flavour of their fruit.



"That makes sense if you look at the grape analogy where different soils produce different flavours."

More than that, the longer sward (which does get cut occasionally) slows runoff of both water and nutrients.

Around 25 years ago Stephen and Phillipa began planting a mix of native plants along the banks of the "drain" which runs through their property to the Tauranga Harbour.

"It arises as a spring near the start of Ongare Point Rd and we refer to it as the Ongare Point waterway," says Phillipa.

To help reduce run-off and leaching, grassed areas 10 meters wide flank both sides of the stream on Stephen Kenna and Phillipa Wright's Ongare Point Rd orchard.

The canopy of trees on both sides of the waterway has increased birdlife, served to protect the stream banks, reduce water and nutrient run-off, and also lower the water temperature, enhancing life in the stream.

"We have measured the temperature coming in and going out and there's a one-degree drop. Cooler water has more oxygen than warmer, benefiting stream life including native kōura [freshwater crayfish]," says Stephen.



The plants also help mitigate runoff and protect the soil.

"Plants, especially those with large root systems will sequester carbon, improve the soil structure and hold back runoff of sediment and fertiliser. It is a more natural recycling process."



To further reduce run-off and leaching, grassed areas 10m wide flank both sides of the stream.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has donated plants, and neighbours in the catchment have now begun planting the stream banks too.

When it comes to preparing an FEP, Phillipa advises starting with a map of the orchard or farm and identifying critical source areas for water, sediment and nutrient runoff.

"Even if there is no permanent waterway on the property, with the usual high rainfall in the Bay of Plenty, there will always be leaching and runoff."

The Project Parore has government funding to support water quality improvements within the Northern Tauranga Harbour catchment.

If growers in the catchment would like to get involved please contact Christina Robinson at christina.robinson@zespri.com or Braden Rowson at braden.rowson@boprc.govt.nz.