Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell says he's excited to present his maiden speech to Parliament. Photo / Andrew Warner

The road to becoming Tauranga MP has been a "whirlwind" for Sam Uffindell, who will deliver his maiden speech to Parliament today six weeks after winning the seat.

The speech, scheduled to be presented at 5.45pm, will crystallise Uffindell's role as the city's elected representative in Parliament.

"I can't wait. I'm not really that nervous, just really excited," he said.

"It doesn't feel strange, it feels really special. I'm really enjoying it."

Uffindell was elected to the role in a byelection on June 18 to determine who would replace former MP Simon Bridges, who resigned in March.

Since then, the former banker has been learning the new ropes of the role, while battling a family bout of Covid-19 and school holidays.

Asked if five years ago he ever expected he would be delivering his maiden speech now, Uffindell said: "I always wanted to address Parliament one day. I just didn't know it was going to be so soon."

Five years ago, Uffindell was living in Sydney with his wife Julia having had their first child. He's since lived and worked in Singapore come back to New Zealand, set up his own agri-business, had another two children and been involved with the National Party.

"It has been a real whirlwind."

Uffindell said being an MP was, so far, a "continual learning experience".

"We will get there on that. There's a lot to know and I don't think you ever really stop leaning."

Uffindell said he was keen to get heavily engaged with the community and would "turn up to almost any event I'm invited to".

"I want to know as many people of the electorate as I can. I think it's really good for them to be able to feel like they know their member of parliament."

Asked how he would balance the wants or needs of his constituents with the wants and needs of the National Party, Uffindell said: "Ultimately I've been elected by the people of Tauranga to represent them."

"There will be priorities of which where I do represent the National Party and I will have to uphold that. But I think there will be a bit of convergence in that. I will be accessible to people."

The key issues Uffindell plans to focus on now are Tauranga's congestion woes, the cost of living crisis, and getting National into power next year.

"But it's not about the position. It's about getting results and outcomes. We need to work really hard for the next 15 months or so to stay on message and stay disciplined and make sure we are the Government at the end of the year."

As MP, Uffindell will spend half of the week in Wellington and the other half in the Tauranga area.

At the beginning of his campaign, Uffindell described himself as hard-working, dedicated, and with "a vision for this city".