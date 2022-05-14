Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Ram raids: What drives youth crime and why locking them up isn't the answer

7 minutes to read
Police investigating a ram-raid burglary at a Four Square store in the Bay of Plenty last year. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Locking up children and teenagers involved in a spate of ram raids and car thefts in the Bay of Plenty is "not the answer".

That's according to people who work with at-risk and vulnerable youth,

