Attempted ram raid at The Bottle O Springfield in Rotorua overnight. Video / Supplied

Attempted ram raid at The Bottle O Springfield in Rotorua overnight. Video / Supplied





More than $1000 worth of car batteries has been stolen in about a minute at a Te Puke auto electrician this morning.

The attack comes as a ram raid was also reported in Rotorua overnight.

Te Puke Auto Electric owner Nick Ives said he was pretty gutted to learn his business had been targeted by an early morning “smash and grab”.

“They just smashed through the front door and grabbed as many batteries as they could grab,” he said.

Ives said it was believed just one person using a vehicle with stolen number plates was responsible. They smashed through the business’ entrance about 4.50am.

Ives said his alarm alerted him to the incident, which was “a rude awakening”.

Joseph Ottesen from Te Puke Auto Electric on the clean up this morning. Photo / Mead Norton

He believed the attack was specific and targeted.

“They knew what they were after. They took specific car batteries.

“They probably took well over $1000 of stuff in about a minute.”

Ives said that despite the damage to the front door, he would be open for business later this morning “once the forensic guy gets here to do what he needs to do”.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of an incident on Jellicoe St in Te Puke just before 5am.

The Bottle-O Springfield in Rotorua was damaged in an unsuccessful ram raid attempt this morning. Photo / Supplied

“The offenders left in a vehicle before police arrived and have not been located. Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Bottle-O Springfield in Rotorua was damaged by a vehicle in an unsuccessful ram raid attempt.

A family member of the store owner told the Rotorua Daily Post nothing was stolen because the ram raiders couldn’t get inside.

Their CCTV footage shows a car with two people inside rammed the door twice from 3.07am. The ram raiders’ vehicle was badly damaged and they drove away when they realised they couldn’t get in.

The family member said his niece owned the store. She worked very hard, seven days a week, and he felt sorry her store was targeted.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to the incident about 4.20am.

“The assailants have not made entry but there is a lot of damage to the front of the building.

“Police are making inquiries,” she said.











