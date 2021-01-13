Rāhui to be lifted at Omanawa Falls after death

The rāhui at Omanawa Falls will be lifted tonight following a death at the site on January 3. Photo / File

The rāhui at Omanawa Falls will be lifted tonight 10 days after a man died at the waterfall.

Police were called to the Western Bay of Plenty site on the afternoon of January 3 after a report a man had climbed a cliff and not returned to their group.

About 4pm, a body was found.

The rāhui that was placed on the site on the day will tonight be lifted by Ngāti Hangarau but people are still advised to stay away from the falls.

Co-chair of the Ngāti Hangarau Hapū Trust Koro Nicholas told the Bay of Plenty Times a small group will head down to the falls tonight to perform a karakia and lift the rāhui.

He said the resting period was needed to allow the area to "rejuvenate" following the tragedy.

Nicholas said the whanau of the deceased had been known to many of those in the hapu and on the day they had helped "send their loved one on his way".

Emergency services at Omanawa Falls after a report someone had fallen from a cliff on January 3. Photo / File

"We were there to help where we could."

The falls remained closed but those wishing to fish at the river would be clear to do so from tonight.

Kaitiaki from the hapu would remain at the falls until April to explain the cultural significance of the site and let would-be visitors know it was closed and unsafe, he said.

He said it had been "really stink" to know that many of those that were being turned away knew about the death but still wanted to head down.

Since guardians had been in place, he said they had seen a "significant decrease" in people trying to visit the falls.

"People are slowly starting to get the message. We want the place to be able to rest, restore its mauri."

He said if people stayed away then hopefully by next summer work would have been completed so that everyone could get to the falls and enjoy them safely.

The day after the death, Tauranga City Council acting mayor Tina Sailsbury said it was an immensely sad time for the man's family and friends, as well as the local community, and offered "her most heart-felt sympathy".

"There are other beautiful waterfalls in our region that are well worth visiting. No matter what you may have seen online or heard, Omanawa Falls is closed to the public because it is extremely dangerous," she said.