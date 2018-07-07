Research backs that happiness fuels productivity and performance. Photo / Getty Images

Are you stressed at work? Well, you could be dying for that pay cheque. Literally.

This column on workplace wellness was inspired after I spoke on a panel discussing the state of mental health in business and sport. I was among fellow panellists NZ Breakers general manager Dillon Boucher, High Performance Sport CEO Michael Scott and Dimension Data chief executive officer Wayne Yarr. Brooke Howard-Smith was moderator.

The Trans-Tasman Business Circle and Sports Connect held the discussion at Auckland's Eden Park. The aim is to elevate high performance workplaces and sporting codes.

I was on the panel as the director of Inspired Health, which has a mission to inspire Kiwis to be healthier and happier. I'm a wellness expert, yoga teacher and coach. I share science-backed de-stress strategies at health retreats at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa. I've worked with corporates who sometimes rate their stress levels "12/10". While in sport, I guide disabled athletes through marathons to uplift their physical and mental health.

I know the discussion around mental health is hugely important. Depression, anxiety and stress is a burden for many Kiwis. A university professor tells me he projects anxiety and depression will be one of the biggest burdens on our health system by 2020.