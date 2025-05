Multiple fire crews went to a house fire on Kopu-Hikuai Rd in Coromandel overnight. Photo / Pauanui Volunteer Fire Brigade

Occupants have escaped a burning house in Coromandel overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a single-story house on Kopu-Hikuai Rd at 2.37am.

The house was well-involved in fire when crews arrived, he said.

The fire was 6m by 8m and has been extinguished.