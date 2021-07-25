Pukehina public toilet gutted by fire treated as 'suspicious'

Police are investigating a suspicious fire after a public toilet in Pukehina burns to the ground. Photo / NZME

A fire that gutted a public toilet in Pukehina Beach is being treated as a possible arson attack.

NZ Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said the fire in Rogers Rd was reported at 1.39 pm today.

Dally said a fire crew from Pukehina put the fire out and left the scene at about 2.10 pm.

"The toilet burned to the ground. The fire is being treated as suspicious, and police were notified. "

Dally said how the fire started was not available at this stage.

A police spokesman confirmed police were investigating the matter and a police officer also attended the scene around 2.35 pm.

There was no report of anyone being injured in the fire, he said,