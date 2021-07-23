100-year-old sewer pipes to be replaced on Cameron Rd

Cameron Rd. Photo / File

Major works are starting on Cameron Rd to upgrade the city's wastewater services.



Tauranga City Council said in a statement today around 3km of sewer pipes, some of which are over 100 years-old, will be upgraded underneath Cameron Rd, as well as connections to properties and side streets.



From July 26, stage one of the wastewater upgrade will see Fulton Hogan and Downer replacing the sewer pipes running from Harington St to Elizabeth St. It is expected this work will take up to three months to complete.

After contractors have completed stage one, they will move to the second stage - upgrading the wastewater pipes between Elizabeth St and 6th Ave.

The wastewater upgrade is funded through the City Waters Capital Budget at a cost of $10.9 million.

Expect traffic delays

Road users are being cautioned that this work, combined with safety improvements around the Farmers development, will cause some delays for commuters.



Tauranga City Council Director of Transport, Brendan Bisley, said that while steps were being taken to minimise disruption as much as possible, commuters were being asked to allow extra time for traffic or use one of the suggested alternative routes listed on the council website if possible.



"We thank those people who live, work and commute along Cameron Rd in advance for their patience while we undertake this essential work which will benefit our city for decades to come."



Traffic will be impacted during the day and at times during off-peak hours at the section of road being worked on. Sections of the eastern side of Cameron Rd and some side streets will be closed to motorists and detours will be in place.

Access to businesses will be maintained.

First major piece of work for Futureproofing Cameron Road project

The wastewater upgrade falls under the Futureproofing Cameron Rd project, with main works to improve safety, make way for bikes and buses and revitalise the area starting in September this year.



Tauranga City Council GM Infrastructure Nic Johansson said a number of pipes underneath Cameron Rd were still made of clay and were more than 100 years old.

The council was taking the opportunity to prepare for growth and replace and upsize the old sewer pipes before the main works above the ground on Cameron Rd started later this year.



"It makes sense for us to do it once and do it right, so we don't have do this again for another century," Johansson said.

"In the next 40 years, the population of Tauranga is projected to grow by over 80,000 people. This upgrade of our wastewater assets will help to realise the Te Papa Spatial Plan, supporting more housing and business developments along the Cameron Rd corridor."



-SUPPLIED CONTENT