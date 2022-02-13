A view of the so-called 'Mount Misery and surrounds from upper Ohauiti Rd. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A view of the so-called 'Mount Misery and surrounds from upper Ohauiti Rd. Photo / Sandra Conchie

A proposed new name may spell the end of Mount Misery's undeserved reputation.

The NZ Geographic Board is seeking feedback on a proposal to change the unofficial name of the 478m extinct volcanic in Ohauiti to Maungatūtū.

Maunga means mountain in te reo Māori and tūtū has several meanings, including 'upright' and native shrub, and the site was an area where many native birds used to nest and feed, especially kererū (wood pigeon).

Those proposing the name change are Tim Short and his wife, who own and operate Mount Tutu Eco-Sanctuary on the northwest slope of 'Mount Misery'.

The sanctuary, which has been protected by the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust Act since 1993, exists to protect and educate people about natural flora and fauna.

Indigenous wildlife at the sanctuary includes bellbirds, tūī, kererū (wood pigeon) and fantail, ruru (morepork), skinks, gecko and giant weta and glow worms.

The eco-sanctuary also includes a B&B, a lodge and a nature-rainforest retreat.

The Shorts have sought to have 'Mount Misery' restored to its original te reo place name as its name has "negative connotations".

'Mount Misery' is an extinct volcano at the head of Mangarewarewa Stream and Kirikiri Stream south of Tauranga.

Its unofficial name refers to the poor farming conditions of the area a century ago.

The Journal of the Tauranga Historical Society and other local history indicates the 'Mount Misery' label came from the disastrous attempts to raise sheep at Ohauiti, before the discovery of cobalt supplementation, the report said.

Sheep and cattle in the block suffered bush sickness - a wasting disease caused by soils lacking trace amounts of cobalt.

The NZ Geographic Board said the name Mount Misery was widely duplicated with 21 other features across New Zealand, and the name change would remove the confusion.

Mount Tutu Eco-Sanctuary situated on the northwest slope of 'Mount Misery' is owned and operated by Tim Short and his wife. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Tim Short told the Bay of Plenty Times he and his wife were mere "facilitators" of the request and had consulted widely with hapū and iwi representatives of the area.



"We are very pleased by the support we have had from Ngai Te Ahi hapū (Ngāti Ranginui), Ngāti He hapū ( Ngāi Te Rangi), and Waitaha and Ngāti Pūkenga iwi," he said.

Mount Misery is a significant marker in the hapū and iwi's rohe boundaries.

A local farmer in the area was also consulted and supported the proposal, the NZ Geographic Board stated.

Short said the so-called Mount Misery was a "majestic Maunga" and deserved a far more revered name that reflected its magnificence and cultural significance.

"We encourage the local community to also have their say on the proposed change."

Possible other original names of Tukutuku and Tutaiwhati were also considered but local hapū and iwi appeared to agree that Maungatūtū was the correct name, the report said.

In a written statement, NZ Geographic Board chairman Anselm Haanen said at a hui on October 20 last year that the board resolved to accept Maungatūtū as the official name but also decided to seek public feedback with a February 22 deadline.

Haanen said the accuracy of official names was "important" for community identity.

"Our Māori place names, like many place names, often have unique stories behind them that are part of local history. Ensuring they use appropriate macrons helps keep those stories alive.

"We would like anyone interested in these name proposals to make a submission. It is important that people have their say about place names in their neighbourhood."

To make a submission on the name change, go to linz.govt.nz.