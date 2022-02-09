Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Period products in schools: Free tampons, sanitary pads distributed in Bay of Plenty

6 minutes to read
The Government's free period product initiative in schools was announced to be nationwide a year ago. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

In a Government bid to improve period equity, thousands of free pads and tampons have been provided to Bay of Plenty school children this last year.

And while it's an initiative that has made a

