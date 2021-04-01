Promise of fierce racing at last Baypark speedway night of the season this Easter Weekend

Midget car ace Hayden Williams makes his first appearance at Baypark Speedway since winning the New Zealand title a fortnight ago. Photo / Supplied

Fierce racing to decide five Bay of Plenty championships and a fireworks display will bring the 2020 to 2021 speedway season to a spectacular close at Baypark this weekend.

The Easter Saturday event is the 16th race night of the season which got under way back at Labour weekend.

The programme for the final night includes midget cars, saloons, stock cars, six-shooters and the youth mini stocks – each decided over a three-race format.

Among the headline attractions will be the home track return of two of Baypark's newly crowned New Zealand champions.

A brilliant summer campaign has seen Hayden Williams clinch the New Zealand Midget Car Championship as well as the NZ Grand Prix and Baypark's inaugural 50-lap Midget Car classic.

Williams heads a quality field for the Bay of Plenty Midget title which also includes New Zealand title runner-up Ryan Baker.

New Zealand champ Chris Cowling returns to the class for the Bay of Plenty Saloon Car Championship which also features North Island champ Jarred Fletcher plus visiting drivers from the Gisborne, Huntly and Kihikihi tracks.

How to head along:

Racing starts at 6.30pm.

Location: Baypark Speedway at Trustpower Baypark Stadium