A power pole has been snapped at the base on Maleme St, Greerton, this morning.

People are warned to drive with caution on Maleme St in Greerton as powerlines are down on the road.

A SunLive reader has emailed in saying there are live power lines on the road this morning.

Photos show a concrete power pole has been snapped off at the base of the pole.

The reader believes some drivers are “driving through the scene not understanding the immediate damages they were in, as power can arc”.

“I called emergency services to secure the scene, making the area safe.”